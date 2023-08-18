Open Menu

Dubai Police: Over 136K Volunteering Hours In First Half Of This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2023) The Dubai Police Volunteering Platform documented the active participation of volunteers in a range of humanitarian and community initiatives, collectively contributing an impressive 136,602 volunteering hours during the first half of this year. Their unwavering dedication played a significant role in bolstering security, safety, and community happiness.

Furthermore, the Volunteering Platform recorded 200,280 volunteering hours in the previous year, while the total volunteering hours in 2021 reached 180,510.

Throughout these periods, volunteers, including Dubai Police personnel and individuals from diverse nationalities, actively supported various community-based initiatives.

On World Humanitarian Day, Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, emphasized that the Force, under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, places great importance on promoting the culture of volunteering among its personnel.

"This stems from the belief in the role of volunteers within their communities and the transformative effect of volunteering on the development and advancement of any society," he continued.

Brig. Al Mansouri affirmed that the Dubai Police Volunteer Platform has offered plenty of opportunities and experiences for volunteers to engage in meaningful work and provide humanitarian services across various sectors within the community, raising awareness and fostering a culture of volunteering among the wider society.

He also indicated that the volunteers have actively participated in various initiatives introduced by the platform, which have played a pivotal role in realising Dubai Police's strategic goals of enhancing safety, security, and community happiness and fostering a sense of social responsibility.

Related Topics

World Police Dubai From

Recent Stories

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

23 minutes ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

40 minutes ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

1 hour ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

3 hours ago
UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

3 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

3 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts workshop to empower young Emirati app dev ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East