Dubai Police Partners With Etisalat To Enhance Safety And Security

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

Dubai Police partners with Etisalat to enhance safety and security

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) Dubai Police has announced that Etisalat customers will have free access to Dubai Police’s website and mobile application without consuming internet data.

Dubai Police has partnered with the telecommunications company to provide other online services available for individuals, establishments and visitors, for upload or download data, without consuming their internet data. The three-month initiative began on 15th April 2020.

The initiative reflects Dubai Police efforts in maintaining the security and safety during the current circumstances, allowing the public to utilise Dubai Police’s online services. This collaboration supports ‘Police Eye, a programme launched recently by Dubai Police which provides the public with a secure and confidential online platform to report crimes and suspicious activities in the city.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, CID, at Dubai Police, said, "Based on our confidence in the public’s cooperation with the police which establishes safety and stability, we have facilitated the public with the ability to report any violations or disturbing crimes through a new service called ‘Police Eye’.

This programme enables individuals to easily report various security violations such as suspicious gatherings, suspicious vehicles, begging, massage cards, and other illegal practices."

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police stated, "This initiative clearly indicates the collaboration of various government and private entities to fulfill consumers’ needs and ensure their safety especially under the current circumstances. We encourage the public to take advantage of this initiative and conduct their transactions using the smart services from the comfort of their houses to maintain their safety and the welfare of the community."

Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Government Sales, Etisalat, said, " We at Etisalat are proud to collaborate with Dubai Police by deploying our extensive network to contribute in the security and safety of the community in line with the Dubai government’s objective of making the city the safest in the world."

