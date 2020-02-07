UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Ready For UAE SWAT Challenge 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Dubai Police ready for UAE SWAT Challenge 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) Dubai Police have confirmed their readiness to host the second edition of the UAE Swat Challenge 2020 on Sunday 9th February, at the Training City – Al Ruwayyah.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and organised by the Dubai Police, the UAE SWAT Challenge 2020 will witness fierce competition among 54 teams from 30 countries who will compete in different scenarios such as rescuing hostages or injured officers, taking the tower challenge and overcoming obstacle courses.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, inspected the readiness of the force to host the competition and walked through the event location accompanied by Major General Abdullah Al Ghaithi, Head of the UAE SWAT Challenge Organising Committee, and several on-field organisers.

Maj. Gen. Al Marri inspected the location designated for the SWAT training and witnessed some of the ongoing training carried out by the teams of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Chechen Republic, in addition to the team of the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates.

Maj. Gen. Al Marri directed the organisers to meet the needs of the participating teams, to provide them with all forms of support, and to ensure that all teams are fully aware of the laws and regulations of the competitions.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police praised the level of readiness achieved by the organising committee and concluded his visit by meeting the panel of judges which includes 34 members from the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

