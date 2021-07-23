(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2021) The Dubai Police Security Committee to secure the UAE's Golden Jubilee Tour has revealed an integrated security plan to ensure the safety of all participants during the activities of the tour in all its stages.

The plan was discussed during the periodic meeting of the security committee, in the presence of all members and working teams from all government entities.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the preparations by the Dubai Police and traffic and logistic arrangements and necessities.

Moreover, the teams were assigned their roles and tasks.

Colonel Jumah bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, confirmed the necessity to ensure cooperation with the government and private partners to complete all traffic arrangements and procedures related to the tour.

He further explained that it is important to coordinate timings and dates of streets closures, as well as to ensure the safety of cyclists while maintaining the smooth flow of traffic.