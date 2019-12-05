UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Reaffirms People Of Determination Empowerment With New Logo

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) The Dubai Police recently embarked on a process of replacing the old logo of people of determination on signboards and posters with a new one, in response to the guidance of Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development.

Lt. Col. Dr. Saud Faisal Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Dubai Police People of Determination Council, praised the philosophy and purpose of the new logo. He pointed out that upon launching the new logo, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, member of the Higher Committee for Protection of the Rights of People of Determination in Dubai, Maj-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, issued directives to replace all the signboards, posters and parking lots with the old logo in the internal environment of general departments and police stations.

"The Dubai Police are always keen to integrate people of determination into the society, in line with its 2016-2021 strategic plan, which reflects the Dubai Disability Strategy, 'My Society, a Place for All', that seeks to transform Dubai into an entirely disabled-friendly city by the year 2020," Lt. Col. Dr. Al Rumaithi added.

The new logo, which has been adopted by the Ministry of Community Development, depicts the transition into independence and self-determination and expresses flexibility for people of determination and acceptance of the variable changes around them. It also enhances their integration in various educational, practical and social fields.

