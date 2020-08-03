UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Receives 26,432 Calls During Eid Al Adha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police received 26,432 calls during the holiday of Eid Al Adha.

Lt. Col Muhammad Ibrahim Al Rayaisa, Acting Director of the Centre, said that the majority of calls were regarding services provided by the force and other traffic related inquires.

Al Rayaisa reminded the public to call 901 for general inquires and dial 999 number in cases of true emergency only.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Traffic

Recent Stories

Public beaches now open in Sharjah

5 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to launch vi ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone launches eight new economic incent ..

51 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 13th batch of mech ..

51 minutes ago

Emirates Post marks launch of UAE’s Mars Mission ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.