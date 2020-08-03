Dubai Police receives 26,432 calls during Eid Al Adha

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police received 26,432 calls during the holiday of Eid Al Adha.

Lt. Col Muhammad Ibrahim Al Rayaisa, Acting Director of the Centre, said that the majority of calls were regarding services provided by the force and other traffic related inquires.

Al Rayaisa reminded the public to call 901 for general inquires and dial 999 number in cases of true emergency only.