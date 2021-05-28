Dubai Police receives delegation from Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri has recently received a delegation from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The delegation, headed by Turakhojaev Najmiddin Sadriovich, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs for Information Technology, was received within the framework of enhancing cooperation and coordination between both parties, and the exchange of experiences and information that mutually benefit both bodies.

Sadriovich began his tour with a visit to the General Department of Traffic where he was introduced to the smart systems used by Dubai Police in traffic operations and methods of utilising artificial intelligence to achieve the force's objectives.

The delegation also learned how the goals of the Dubai Police and the Ministry of Interior were interconnected and closely related in terms of reducing the fatality rate caused by traffic accidents. They reviewed the programmes and initiatives that were carried out in the traffic sector.

Al-Marri accompanied the Uzbek delegation to the Command and Control Centre where they were briefed about the latest services and initiatives that enhance security and safety in the emirate, as well as the centre’s equipment and latest additions such as the 3D map that covers Dubai and the patrols dispatching system that ensures swift and efficient response to reports and emergency calls.

During the visit, Sadriovich and his officials also learned about the force’s "Smart Security Prediction" system that foresees crimes and analyses criminal data. The system is within the framework of Dubai Police’s keenness to foresee the future and reduce crime by using mathematical, predictive analytics, and other analytical techniques in law enforcement to identify potential criminal activity.

The delegation also visited the Smart Police Station (SPS) at DAFZA and also briefed on the various services provided by the Station to the customers in 7 languages around the clock.

Al Marri also shared with the Uzbek delegation the latest achievements and successful operations that Dubai Police carried out to arrest most wanted criminals internationally in cooperation with police agencies around the world.