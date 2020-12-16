Dubai Police receives delegation from Rwanda

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) A delegation from both the Police and Health Authority of the Republic of Rwanda has paid a visit to Dubai Police’s General HQ to learn about the force’s pioneering experience in training K9s to detect COVID-19.

The delegation was greeted by Brig. Rashid Khalifa AL Falasi, Acting Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai police, who expressed his pleasure with the visit of the Rwandan delegation, noting that the force is always keen to strengthen cooperation with various concerned bodies regionally and internationally.

The delegation was briefed by the Major Salah Khalifa Al Mazrouei, director of Dubai Police Security Inspection K9 Unit, on the new exercise, implemented by the UAE Ministry of Interior, in using K9 dogs to detect COVID-19 cases, as well as tracking and searching for objects.

During the visit, the delegation was given a tour around the veterinary clinic at Dubai Police and the facilities and best machines utilized in maintaining dogs' health and motivation while improving their performance.

The visiting delegation praised the Dubai Police’s distinguished facilities and the excellent services and expressed their appreciation for the tour.