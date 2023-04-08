Dubai Police receives Singapore General Consul

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2023) Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has welcomed Syed Muhammad Raziff Aljunied, Consul General of the Republic of Singapore in Dubai, with the aim to enhance cooperation between both sides.

During the meeting, which was held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, Al Marri discussed with the Singapore's General Consul a number of topics of mutual interest including ways to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in various areas.

Al Marri welcomed the Singapore General Consul and the accompanying delegation, reaffirming the Dubai Police's keenness to enhance communication with various agencies, including diplomatic agencies.

The Singapore General Consul praised the level of safety and security in Dubai in particular and the United Arab Emirates in general. He thanked the Dubai Police for its tireless endeavors to enhance cooperation and joint coordination in various fields.

The delegation was briefed on the Ghiath Smart Patrol, one of the world's most advanced security vehicles equipped with 360-degree deployable cameras, smart devices, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the latest technological systems. They also learned about the advanced services that enhance police work in the security and traffic aspects.