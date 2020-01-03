Dubai Police record 297 counterfeit trade cases worth over AED 2.5 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2020) The Dubai Police recorded 297 cases of counterfeiting and forgery, with a market value of approximately AED 2.5 billion in 2019, according to the Department of Combating Economic Crimes of the General Department of Criminal investigations.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department, CID, emphasised that Dubai Police, in cooperation with its partners, spares no effort to combat economic crimes involving counterfeiting of all kinds of products and goods. Through inspecting stores and capturing those who are involved in counterfeiting cases, Dubai Police managed to preserve the rights of trademarks' owners and their intellectual property.

"More than eight specialised companies from international brands have praised the efforts of the Dubai Police in combating counterfeit products and preserve their intellectual property," Al Jalaf added.