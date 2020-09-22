UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Records 721 Violations Of COVID-19 Precautionary Measures On Beaches

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dubai Police records 721 violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures on beaches

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) The Ports Police Station of the Dubai Police issued 721 violations against beachgoers for flouting Resolution No. 38 of 2020 issued by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates on enforcement of penalties for violations following Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Colonel Saeed Al Madhany, Director of the Station, said that the violations took place between March and September 2020 and stressed that the Dubai Police is taking them seriously, noting that the relevant measures aim to prevent people on beaches from contracting the virus and protect members of the community.

Dubai Police will not tolerate any violation of rules that were laid down to protect people from this virus, he affirmed.

The station’s maritime security teams operate patrols on foot, motorbikes and boats to monitor the public’s adherence to the precautionary measures on beaches, Al Madhany added while pointing out that it also uses drones to secure beaches and verify the implementation of public safety requirements, due to the keenness of the Dubai Police to utilise the latest technologies.

He added that the drones are equipped with hi-tech cameras that can film events in coverage zones during day or night and have loudspeakers to broadcast any messages Dubai Police wishes to convey to the beachgoers.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Film And Movies Police Station Dubai United Arab Emirates March September 2020 From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed congratulate Saudi Arabia on 90th ..

30 minutes ago

Travelers Need Systematic Testing for COVID-19 Bef ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh governor calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

Nawaz's speech reflects his interests in line with ..

2 minutes ago

GB people demanding full-fledged provincial status ..

5 minutes ago

Eastern Libya Envoy Resigns to Avoid Conflict of I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.