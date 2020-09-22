Dubai Police records 721 violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures on beaches

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) The Ports Police Station of the Dubai Police issued 721 violations against beachgoers for flouting Resolution No. 38 of 2020 issued by the Attorney General of the United Arab Emirates on enforcement of penalties for violations following Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Colonel Saeed Al Madhany, Director of the Station, said that the violations took place between March and September 2020 and stressed that the Dubai Police is taking them seriously, noting that the relevant measures aim to prevent people on beaches from contracting the virus and protect members of the community.

Dubai Police will not tolerate any violation of rules that were laid down to protect people from this virus, he affirmed.

The station’s maritime security teams operate patrols on foot, motorbikes and boats to monitor the public’s adherence to the precautionary measures on beaches, Al Madhany added while pointing out that it also uses drones to secure beaches and verify the implementation of public safety requirements, due to the keenness of the Dubai Police to utilise the latest technologies.

He added that the drones are equipped with hi-tech cameras that can film events in coverage zones during day or night and have loudspeakers to broadcast any messages Dubai Police wishes to convey to the beachgoers.