Dubai Police Recover Stolen Jewellery Worth AED20 Million

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:15 AM

Dubai Police recover stolen jewellery worth AED20 million

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2020) In less than 48 hours, the Dubai Police recently apprehended a gang for stealing AED20 million worth of jewellery from the residence of a European investor.

"Just 48 hours after receiving the emergency call, the gang members were arrested, and the jewellery was recovered though no evidence was left behind," Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said.

"It was a great effort by our officers," he added, praising the General Department of Criminal Investigation's team for identifying the suspects in record time despite the lack of evidence in the crime scene.

All the gangsters are carrying Asian passports and they had remained in hiding, preparing for fleeing the country before the police arrested them.

According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, negligence is the main reason behind this crime, given that the victim did not secure his residence against thefts. Al Jallaf indicated that, despite all direct and indirect awareness campaigns on how to secure valuables, and on the necessary precautions that must be taken to secure houses, some people still ignore this, thus exposing themselves and their possessions to risk.

