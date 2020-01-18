Dubai Police reports no jewellery store robberies in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2020) No robberies were reported in Dubai-based gold and jewellery stores during 2019, Dubai Police has revealed on Saturday.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, attributed this achievement to Dubai police efforts and utilisation of smart technologies to guard the stores since 2018.

"During the last year, we have set a time-limit for 321 business licences to implement the new security conditions in a step to achieve zero percent on the robbery crime index," Al-Jallaf added.

Brig. Al-Jallaf said that Dubai Police pays excellent attention to the Gold Souq and jewellery stores considering the significant role they play in the economy and tourism markets in the emirate. Dubai Police is keen to establish strict security measures that ensure the application of safety procedures following international standards and the latest technologies supported by artificial intelligence systems, he noted.