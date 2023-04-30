UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police Reports Significant Decrease In Crime Rates In Q1 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime rates in Q1 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023)
DUBAI, 30th April, 2023 (WAM) – Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has chaired a performance evaluation meeting of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for the first quarter of the current year.
The meeting was attended by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and other senior officials.
Al Marri praised the efforts of the General Department of Criminal Investigation in maintaining security and safety, which led to a 25 percent reduction in alarming reports in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year.
The number of known reports in Q1 2023 increased by 97 percent compared to Q1 2022, and the number of reports rescored against unknown decreased by 14 percent in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

Non-alarming criminal reports also declined by 7.1 percent in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
During the meeting, Colonel Rashed Bin Dhaboui, Director of Criminal Control Department, presented a report on police efficiency and crime prediction in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022.

The report highlighted the results achieved by the General Department of Criminal Investigations in implementing developmental and strategic plans to achieve desired objectives and indicators in reducing alarming crime rates, rapidly handling reports, reducing crimes in specific areas, and forming effective task forces.
Bin Dhaboui also explained the most critical cases handled and the reasons that led to the decrease in crime rates in cooperation with Dubai police stations, as well as predicting crime and emerging criminal methods using artificial intelligence techniques.
Major General Al Jallaf emphasised that the periodic meetings chaired by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police contribute to enhancing performance efficiency, discussing future projects, and addressing potential obstacles.

He added that these meetings follow an integrated methodology to evaluate the department's quarterly results within a specific timeline, allowing an insight into the directions that determine the department's goals and methods for evaluating results compared to previous years.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Salem Same April Criminals

Recent Stories

DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, qua ..

DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, quality of life and flexibility i ..

29 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President& ..

Sharjah Ruler receives champions of UAE President&#039;s Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.