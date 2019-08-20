UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Rescue Young Man From Jet Ski Crash Near Al Mamzar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The Dubai Port Police Station and Maritime Rescue Team, alongside an all-female rescue patrol, carried out a successful rescue mission saving the life of a young man after his jet ski had hit some rocks at breakwaters opposite Al Mamzar Beach Park.

The young man was rushed to hospital after sustaining moderate injuries.

Colonel Obaid Bin Hodhaiba, Deputy Director of Ports Police, called upon beachgoers to follow safety guides, avoid over speeding while practising water activities, as well as refrain from seafaring under dangerous conditions.

He also reminded the public to call 901 for general inquires and dial 999 in cases of genuine emergencies only.

