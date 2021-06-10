UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Rescues Spanish Family

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The Dubai Police maritime rescue patrols recently rescued a Spanish family after their yacht broke down due to a technical glitch near a rock breaker in Jumeirah.

The swift response to the family's distress call contributed to preventing the yacht from drifting and colliding into the rock breaker because of the strong currents and high waves.

According to Colonel Dr. Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, the Command-and-Control Centre at Dubai Police received a distress call from the Spanish family when their yacht broke down at sea. "The station, which is across nine marine points across in Dubai, immediately responded to the call and handled the situation with extreme finesse and professionalism,"

Al Suwaidi explained that the rapid response of the Dubai Police rescue teams saved the lives of the Spanish family by preventing their out-of-control; yacht from drifting towards the rock breaker.

Lt. Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Ports Police Station, said the maritime rescue patrols were immediately dispatched to the yacht which was being rocked by the high wave and strong currents which endangered the lives of the six-member family, including children.

Al Naqbi said their top priority was to secure the yacht from drifting and crashing into the rock breaker.

"Our teams helped the family transfer to a rescue boat and provided them with life jackets before they were transferred to safety ashore. We then towed the broken-down yacht back to the port,"

Meanwhile, the Spanish family expressed thanks to the Dubai Police for the speedy action and rescue. The rescue teams reached their location in less than five minutes, they added.

Dubai Police urged owners of boats, ships and yachts to take advantage of the "Sail Safely" service through the smart app of the Dubai Police. The "Sail Safely" service via Dubai Police App tracks sea journeys, alerts users to delays during a sea trip, identifies hazards, sends distress messages directly to the Dubai Police and helps with rapid emergency responses.

