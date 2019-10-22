Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, was briefed about the details of the Executive Action Plan of the Expo 2020 Committee

The plan includes three key sectors, which are the operations sector, the support and backing sector, and the criminal investigation sector.

Major General Al Marri reviewed the plan during a meeting of the security committee responsible for securing the activities of the expo, which was held at the Dubai Police Officers’ Club, in the presence of several directors of public and sub-departments and officers.

He was also briefed by Colonel Dr. Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director-General of Excellence and Entrepreneurship and Chairman of the Governance Team at the Security Committee, about ways of securing the expo’s events.

He was then briefed about the preparations of the three sectors and other concerned teams.

During the meeting, Major General Al Marri instructed everyone involved to exert greater efforts, to achieve the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership.

He also stressed that their work is a national duty and all relevant individuals must accomplish the required agenda according to an integrated and systematic work system, as well as carry out their tasks with professionalism and confidentiality, to enhance the UAE’s reputation and support its global leadership.