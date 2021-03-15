Dubai Police, RTA launch 'Give Way in the Fast Lane' Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2021) The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), recently launched the "Give way in the Fast Lane" campaign.

The two-month traffic safety campaign is to raise awareness among community members and motorists on the importance of giving way in the far left lane (fast lane) and limiting its use to overtaking and emergency vehicles. It also highlights the importance of using indicators when changing lanes, as well as the importance of keeping a safe distance between vehicles to avoid collisions.

Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the role of the RTA in terms of cooperation and high-level coordination with all concerned parties to enhance the infrastructure of the Emirate of Dubai at various levels. He emphasised the Dubai Police's keenness on strengthening working with the RTA to achieve the objectives aimed at spreading happiness and enhancing the sense of security and traffic safety among community members. "The campaign aims at reaching the highest level of traffic safety by controlling road safety and security, reducing accidents and preventing aggressive driving behaviours," he added.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said, "The campaign is one of many joint events that the RTA and Dubai Police have conducted to achieve the strategic objective of maintaining traffic safety across Dubai by implementing procedures and launching campaigns to inform road users," he added.

Al Tayer further stated that the RTA had conducted studies and benchmarking with the best international practices in Germany, the United States of America and Australia on the proper use of the fast lane and speed limits on all roads across the emirate.

Al Tayer reaffirmed that the technical specifications for determining the speed limits on Dubai's roads are the best in the world, as well as the curricula available at the emirate’s driving training institutes contain clear and detailed lessons that emphasize keeping the left lane of the road vacant except for overtaking.

The "Give way in the Fast Lane" campaign, is part of Dubai Police’s strategic awareness campaigns that seek to enchain the emirate’s safety and security. Furthermore, the Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2017 on the Rules and Procedures for Traffic Control authorises police officers to issue an AED400 and four black points traffic fine against motorists who fail to give way to vehicles coming from the back or the left side of the road, as well as an AED400 traffic fine against motorists who fail to keep a safe distance between their vehicles and the vehicle in front.