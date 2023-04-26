UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police Safety Efforts Ensure Incident-free Eid Al Fitr Holiday At Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Police safety efforts ensure incident-free Eid Al Fitr holiday at sea

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) Due to the extensive maritime safety measures implemented by Dubai Police, the Eid Al Fitr holiday saw no drowning incidents in Dubai waters.

Colonel Dr. Hassan Al Suwaidi, Director of Ports Police Station, highlighted that, in collaboration with internal and external partners, they had prepared a thorough plan to accommodate hundreds of visitors during the Eid Al Fitr break.

"The strategy involved increased maritime security and rescue patrols, jet skis, bicycles, beach security patrols, and public safety awareness initiatives. The approach aimed to provide quick and effective responses to emergencies around the clock while supervising compliance to preserve public safety," he said.

Al Suwaidi also pointed out that their teams responded to two incidents during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

"In the first incident, a boat at Rashid Port caught fire due to an engine explosion after refuelling.

Our patrol teams promptly collaborated with fire experts to resolve the situation, and no injuries were reported," he revealed.

"In the second incident, a maritime vehicle collided with the Al Maktoum Bridge because of an engine failure. The resulting loss of control led to the vehicle striking the bridge, causing minor damage to both the bridge and the vehicle. The maritime patrols managed the situation without any injuries," he added.

Al Suwaidi encouraged the public, particularly maritime activity enthusiasts, to follow safety instructions and guidelines. He also advised beachgoers to follow lifeguard instructions and avoid the sea during adverse weather and high waves to ensure their safety.

Lastly, Al Suwaidi stressed the significance of utilising Dubai Police's "Sail Safely" service before embarking on maritime journeys, enabling rescue patrols to act and respond rapidly in emergencies.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Police Police Station Dubai Vehicle Rashid

Recent Stories

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

Two security personnel martyred in Tirah: ISPR

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million c ..

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 m ..

23 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 billion in Q1 2023

23 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the lat ..

Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the latest technologies on the educat ..

23 minutes ago
 Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan conti ..

Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan continuing

36 minutes ago
 600 chess players from all around the world to gat ..

600 chess players from all around the world to gather in Abu Dhabi Chess Festiva ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.