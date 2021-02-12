Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) The Dubai Police successfully uncovered 728 drug-related cases, arrested 1,044 suspects, and seized 1,034kg of illegal drugs over the last four months of 2020.

The force also blocked 16 websites that promoted drugs and provided international anti-narcotics agencies with 68 security tips that led to the seizure of 3,512 tonnes of illegal drugs and narcotic pills and the arrest of 34 suspects.

These statistics were revealed during an appraisal meeting chaired by Dubai Police Assistant Commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, who praised the efforts exerted by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police in combating drugs locally and internationally.

Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-narcotics at Dubai Police, said that they are working tirelessly, in cooperation with other sectors from within and outside the Dubai Police, to address this serious issue and arrest drug traffickers and promoters, and preserve our society and the youth.

He added that the Dubai Police General Command spares no effort in fighting drugs internationally as well, believing that the drug issue is a thorny cross-border issue that requires international cooperation to combat and eliminate it, explaining that they worked to supply different countries with 68 crucial information in Q4 2020, which helped the arrest of 34 suspects and the seizure of 3,512 tonnes of drugs.