UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Seize 1,034kg Of Drugs In Q4 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) The Dubai Police successfully uncovered 728 drug-related cases, arrested 1,044 suspects, and seized 1,034kg of illegal drugs over the last four months of 2020.

The force also blocked 16 websites that promoted drugs and provided international anti-narcotics agencies with 68 security tips that led to the seizure of 3,512 tonnes of illegal drugs and narcotic pills and the arrest of 34 suspects.

These statistics were revealed during an appraisal meeting chaired by Dubai Police Assistant Commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, who praised the efforts exerted by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police in combating drugs locally and internationally.

Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-narcotics at Dubai Police, said that they are working tirelessly, in cooperation with other sectors from within and outside the Dubai Police, to address this serious issue and arrest drug traffickers and promoters, and preserve our society and the youth.

He added that the Dubai Police General Command spares no effort in fighting drugs internationally as well, believing that the drug issue is a thorny cross-border issue that requires international cooperation to combat and eliminate it, explaining that they worked to supply different countries with 68 crucial information in Q4 2020, which helped the arrest of 34 suspects and the seizure of 3,512 tonnes of drugs.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Dubai Criminals 2020 From

Recent Stories

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

34 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

50 minutes ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 hour ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

1 hour ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.