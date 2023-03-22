Dubai Police seize 1,195 vehicles, fine 4,533 for illegal modifications and noise in 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) The Dubai Police General Command revealed that its General Department of Traffic had seized 1,195 vehicles and the issued fines for 4,533 vehicles in 2022 for illegal engine modifications and excessive noise pollution.

This was revealed at a press conference held at the Dubai Police General Headquarters, led by Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic.

In 2022, Dubai Police seized 1,079 vehicles and issued fines to 2,361 vehicles for engine modifications, impounded 116 and fined 2,172 vehicles for excessive noise pollution.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan emphasised that Dubai Police patrols are active across the emirate, focusing on curbing these improper behaviours, negatively affecting road users, children, the elderly, and patients.

"Since the beginning of 2023, we have seized 250 vehicles and fined 327 motorists for illegal engine modifications, and impounded 19 vehicles and fined 230 others for noise pollution," Brig. Suwaidan revealed.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged parents to monitor their children's actions and educate them on the potential consequences of such behaviours. He stressed the importance of family involvement in traffic safety efforts, working alongside the police to maintain a secure and peaceful community.

The acting director of the General Department of Traffic reaffirmed Dubai Police's commitment to ensuring road safety by continuously enforcing traffic laws and conducting campaigns targeting negative behaviour.