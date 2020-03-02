Dubai Police seize counterfeit watches worth AED1.2 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) The Dubai Police recently confiscated more than 29,000 counterfeit watches with a market value of more than AED1.2 billion.

In an operation dubbed "60 Minutes", the Department of Combating Economic Crimes at the Dubai Police apprehended two men who ran the counterfeit business in the Naif area, located their hideouts and confiscated a large number of counterfeit items.

Addressing a press conference at the Dubai Police General HQ, Brig. Al Jalaf praised the excellent coordination between government entities and private companies that contributed to the success of the operation.

Brig. Al Jalaf explained that the force had acted on a report about the illegal activity. "Upon receiving a tip from a reliable source over an illegal business promoting and selling counterfeit goods in the Naif area, our team started investigating the case to pinpoint the suspects and locate their whereabouts.

Soon after, the Crime Analysis Centre at the Dubai Police identified two Asian suspects with criminal records and located two apartments where they stored the counterfeit goods," he said.

"Our teams then raided and inspected the apartments and seized 29,217 counterfeit branded watches with a market value of AED1,239,240,450 billion," Brig. Al Jalaf added.

The Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police stressed that the Dubai Police will always exert efforts to protect the security and economy of the country, along with its partners from the government departments and private companies. "We urge community members to cooperate and report such prohibited practices to the Dubai Police Contact Centre (901)," Brig. Al Jalaf said in conclusion.