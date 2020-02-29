Dubai Police seized 1,560kg of narcotics in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Feb, 2020) Dubai Police revealed on Saturday that it had seized 1,560 kilograms, kg, of drugs and close to 14.8 million narcotic pills in 2019.

According to a statement issued by Dubai Police, some 2,051 drug-related cases were uncovered last year, leading to the arrest of 3,128 suspects, the seizure of 1,560kg of illegal drugs, and 14,793,000 narcotic pills.

The force also blocked 58 websites that promoted the selling of drugs. It also contributed to the confiscation 572kg of illegal drugs and narcotic pills, and the arrest of 215 suspects in 88 drug-related cases across other emirates during the same year.

The statistics were revealed during an appraisal meeting chaired by Dubai Police Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, who praised the efforts of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics in the Dubai Police in combatting drugs locally and internationally.

Major General Al Marri said that hundreds of kilograms of drugs and narcotics were seized last year in "world-class operations" including "Operation Stalker" that saw the capture of 16 members of an international drug trafficking gage, and seizure of 365kg of heroin, crystal meth and hashish worth AED278,050,000.

He also spoke of "Operation Listah" which saw the arrest of 12 Asian nationals and the seizure of 194kg of narcotics concealed on a boat's deck.

Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, said that they are working tirelessly, in cooperation with other sectors from inside and outside the Dubai Police, to address this serious issue and arrest drug traffickers and promoters, to protect our society and the youth.

The Dubai Police General HQ is sparing no effort in fighting drugs internationally as well. They believe that drug smuggling is a thorny cross-border issue that requires international cooperation to combat and eliminate, he added.

Hareb explained that they worked to supply different countries with 93 bits of crucial information in 2019, which helped in the arrest of 27 suspects and the seizure of 11 tonnes, 896 grams and 500mg of drugs.