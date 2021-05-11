Dubai Police set up Eid Al Fitr cannons at 5 locations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Dubai Police has recently announced the locations of Eid Al Fitr in five different areas across the emirate of Dubai.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, pointed out that the Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and announce the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.

Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, indicated that the cannons have been set up in Zabeel Grand Mosque, Al Salam Masjid in Al Barsha, Al Mamzar Street, Burj Khalifa area, and the praying ground in Al Mankhool.

"Every year families gather to watch the Eid cannons. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and as per the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19, firing Eid cannons could be viewed only on tv as no one would be allowed to gather at the locations" Al Amimi added.