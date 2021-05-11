UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Set Up Eid Al Fitr Cannons At 5 Locations

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

Dubai Police set up Eid Al Fitr cannons at 5 locations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Dubai Police has recently announced the locations of Eid Al Fitr in five different areas across the emirate of Dubai.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Organisations Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, pointed out that the Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and announce the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.

Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, indicated that the cannons have been set up in Zabeel Grand Mosque, Al Salam Masjid in Al Barsha, Al Mamzar Street, Burj Khalifa area, and the praying ground in Al Mankhool.

"Every year families gather to watch the Eid cannons. However, due to the ongoing pandemic and as per the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19, firing Eid cannons could be viewed only on tv as no one would be allowed to gather at the locations" Al Amimi added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Dubai Mosque TV Ramadan

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan is heartbroken over killing of childr ..

9 seconds ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia will jointly work against I ..

13 minutes ago

‘There should be brief Khutbas and no-embracing. ..

23 minutes ago

86,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad ESCO, Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Author ..

26 minutes ago

ADP urges public to adhere to precautionary measur ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.