Dubai Police, Smart Dubai Enhance Cooperation

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 02:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2020) The Dubai Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Smart Dubai aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation and collaboration in providing unique and advanced smart services.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, and Wesam Lootah, CEO of Smart Dubai Government.

Brigadier Al Razooqi said that the MoU with Smart Dubai aims to implement work mechanisms that serve the employee through the Smart Employee app.

He added that, according to the agreement, the two parties will cooperate through all possible means to support, develop and enhance the smart employee platform and to feature innovative services.

He explained that the two parties agreed to develop joint activities in areas of mutual interest, namely the development of new services provided by the first party to government agencies through the app, and the second party in cooperation with the first develops and activates application services and monitor the extent to which agencies benefit from these common services.

