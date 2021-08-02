Dubai Police, Spirit of the Union Volunteers distribute meals, 100 umbrella hats to workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) As a part of their keenness on consolidating fraternity and human values, the Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with the Spirit of the Union Volunteers, has recently organised a community-based initiative targeting labourers in the jurisdiction areas.

The initiative included the distribution of "umbrella hats" and meals to 100 workers.

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the Hatta Police Station, said that humanitarian and community initiatives are among the most significant plans of the Dubai Police to achieve its strategic goal in ensuring community happiness and to build bridges of communication with various segments of society.

"Moreover, such initiatives aim to consolidate the values of volunteerism, solidarity and giving among society members, as well as strengthen human relations and ensure the safety of society," he added.

Col. Al Ketbi confirmed they carried out the initiative while fully adhering to health instructions and requirements such as wearing masks and ensuring physical distancing.