Dubai Police Steal The Limelight In NAS Cycling Challenge

Published April 01, 2023 | 07:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 1st April, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Police stole the limelight in the 77km cycling challenge of the 10th Nad Al Sheba sports Tournament.

Dubai Police cyclists won the open women’s category, amateur Emirati men category, amateur Emirati women category, community category of Emirati women and community category of Emirati men.

Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and head of the tournament organising committee, Mansoor Juma Buosaiba, President of UAE Cycling Federation, Hassan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, Saleh Al Marzouqi, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the tournament, and several DSC officials, attended the event.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council, NAS Sports Tournament is the biggest event of its kind and takes place
every year during the holy month of Ramadan.
This year the competition promises to be fiercer than ever with six categories — padel tennis, running,
cycling, volleyball, wheelchair basketball and jiu-jitsu — welcoming hopefuls of all ages and athletic
abilities.

