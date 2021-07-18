UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Step Up Preparedness In Hatta During Eid Al Adha

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) The Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with the departments of Criminal Investigation and Traffic at Dubai Police, has stepped up the level of preparedness to secure the area under its jurisdiction and enhance the sense of safety among the public during the holidays.

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, said in a statement that the police have increased the number of patrols in the area, and urged the public to refrain from using their phones to exchange Eid greetings while driving, to avoid causing serious accidents due to the distraction.

Al Ketbi also called upon parents to monitor their children during the festive days and raise their awareness against the dangers of fireworks to avoid damage to health and properties. "Parents should also prohibit their children from swimming in dams and climbing dangerous mountains or cliffs," the director of Hatta Police Station added.

He further urged members of the public to abide by the traffic laws and regulations and officers' instructions, as well as adhere to the precautionary measures against COVID-19, including wearing face masks and social-distancing.

