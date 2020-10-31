Dubai Police stymie plot to sell 40 kg of drugs in UAE

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) The Dubai Police have stymied a plot by an overseas criminal gang to sell 40 kilogrammes of crystal drug in the country.

The teams of the Dubai Police arrested the cousin of the gangâ€™s mastermind and another suspect, in an operation dubbed the "Black Bag", due to the bag they used to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics from one place to another, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief said on Saturday.

Major Gen. Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said, "Thanks to God Almighty and the experience of the anti-drug teams, we managed to thwart a plot to sell large amounts of narcotics in the country. Preemptive strikes to gang members are the basis of dismantling such criminal plots."

Brigadier General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, Director of the Anti-Narcotics General Directorate at the Dubai Police, said that the "Black Bag" operation started after getting information indicating the presence of a gang in the country consisting of two Asians seeking to sell drugs among young people.

They also knew that the gangâ€™s mastermind runs the gang from his homeland.

A team was then entrusted and all legal procedures were taken to obtain a permission from the Dubai Public Prosecution to seize the accused, in addition to searching their vehicle and their residence, Hareb added.

He added, "The two Asian men were placed under surveillance so as to arrest them red-handed, as the two used to change the place of drugs several times in different areas, but all their movements were under the eyes of the anti-narcotics teams 24 hours".

"The anti-narcotics officers set zero hour to arrest the Asians, after they had taken the drugs from their last hiding place, put them in the black bag, and then moved to another area using a vehicle," Hareb explained.

He continued, "After they were off the vehicle, the security teams raided them, before arresting them in possession of the black bag, which was found containing 40 kilograms of crystal."

The suspects admitted that they intended to deliver the narcotics to another person, whose name would know later from the gangâ€™s boss, Hareb said.