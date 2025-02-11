Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) On the sidelines of the UAE Rescue Challenge 2025, Dubai Police and the World Rescue Organisation (WRO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in rescue and relief operations, training, technological advancements, and best practices in emergency response.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, signed the agreement with Paul Schroeder, President of the WRO.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of senior officials, highlighting the growing partnership between the two entities in the specialised field of search and rescue.

Lt. Gen. Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement, particularly as Dubai prepares to host the World Rescue Challenge in 2027.

He emphasised that this collaboration will support WRO's strategic objectives while also enhancing the capabilities of Dubai Police's rescue teams in a highly specialised and critical sector.

"Signing this MoU underscores our commitment to strengthening ties with international organisations dedicated to search and rescue. We firmly believe in the power of joint efforts to ensure the highest levels of readiness and response in emergencies.

Hosting the World Rescue Challenge in 2027 will be a landmark event, positioning Dubai as a global hub for excellence in rescue operations," he stated.

WRO President Paul Schroeder highlighted the significance of this partnership, stressing that it will bolster training programs and enhance global preparedness for emergency rescue operations. He also praised Dubai Police for hosting the UAE Rescue Teams Challenge annually, noting that it provides an invaluable platform for local and international teams to refine their skills and improve their response effectiveness.

Under the MoU, Dubai Police and WRO will collaborate on:

-Advanced training programs to strengthen technical rescue skills.

-Knowledge sharing and joint research on cutting-edge rescue techniques.

-Technology and equipment innovation to enhance operational efficiency.

-Public awareness initiatives on safety and emergency preparedness.

-Preparations for hosting the World Rescue Challenge 2027 in Dubai.

This partnership solidifies Dubai Police's global leadership in emergency response and rescue operations, paving the way for a more connected and innovative future in search and rescue.