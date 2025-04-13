Dubai Police To Launch First-ever International K9 Show
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Police announced the launch of the International K9 Show, set to take place from 18 to 20 April, in partnership with Nestlé’s renowned pet nutrition brand, Purina Pro Plan. This event promises to be one of the most exciting and specialised global events in dog training, care, and law enforcement operations.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, confirmed: “At Dubai Police, we strive to strengthen international cooperation, especially in the field of policing and security. This inaugural K9 event is a step forward in creating a dedicated platform for police dog units, showcasing our expertise in training and deploying K9s for security and rescue operations. It also opens the door for knowledge exchange and the sharing of best practices among global experts. Our vision is for this show to evolve into a world-class event within the next five years.”
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Salah Al Mazrouei, Director of the K9 Security Inspection Unit, added: “Police dogs play a crucial role in supporting Dubai Police’s efforts to maintain safety and security. With their unique abilities, K9s are indispensable partners in complex missions and rescue operations at the local, regional, and international levels.
This show is not only a chance to boost the performance of our K9 units, but also a chance to connect with specialists from across the globe, explore cutting-edge technologies, and learn from leading experts.”
He continued, “We’ve ensured the event includes a strong community element alongside its security focus. There will be engaging activities for dog lovers, educational workshops, and interactive sessions. Visitors can register to attend and take part in the vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere. Competitions with cash prizes will also be held, with awards for categories such as best breed and live performance displays.”
The show will feature more than 30 exhibitors worldwide, including dog breeding, training, and care specialists. The event will also bring together key entities from both government and private sectors, alongside training centres, dog clubs, wellness hubs, and related organisations. It aims to raise awareness of the crucial role that dog training plays in security, healthcare, and everyday life. In addition, the show will feature an interactive zone for families and pet owners, creating an inclusive space for learning, engagement, and entertainment.
