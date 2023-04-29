Dubai Police to showcase latest tourism safety services at Arabian Travel Market 2023



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) Dubai Police, represented by the Tourism Police Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, will participate in the Arabian Travel Market 2023, which kicks off on Monday (2nd of May) at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will feature over 2,000 exhibitors representing more than 100 countries.

Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, confirmed that Dubai Police, under the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, is keen to join one of the largest tourism exhibitions in the world to ensure the promotion and accessibility of its tourism-related services to the public. He added that Dubai Police's stand this year would showcase 12 services that enable tourists and visitors to enjoy an exceptional visit in the Emirate.

Major General Al Jallaf emphasized the importance of tourists feeling safe and secure in developing the tourism sector, particularly as Dubai Police's services for this demographic are closely linked to the tourism industry.

“Our services provide easy access and quick response through smart and electronic platforms that implement best global practices and utilize the latest artificial intelligence tools,” he confirmed.

Brigadier Harib Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General for Administrative Affairs in the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said the stand highlights the features and services provided by the force’s smart app and website, aiming to offer services that ensures the happiness of tourists, citizens, and residents alike.

He stressed that Dubai Police is committed to ensuring continuous development of the security system through the services it provides to the public in various categories, and is keen to anticipate the future in the same field to deliver advanced services and apps that keep up with global developments in the tourism security sector.

Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of the Tourism Police Department, stated that this year's Dubai Police stand would offer workshops and awareness lectures on tourism services provided throughout the year, which tourists can use for a rich travel experience, whether requesting assistance or submitting inquiries, in multiple languages.

“The stand will feature key services such as the Tourism Police Service, Sail Safely Service, Dubai Police Museum, Esaad privilege Card, Resilience Centre, Inmates Products, Hatta’s Braves Team, Lost & Found Service, the Dubai Police smart app with its community, criminal, and traffic services, the ‘Asass’ unit, bicycles, and the luxury security patrols,” he revealed.