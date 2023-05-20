UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police, UAE Hockey Federation Sign MoU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Dubai Police, UAE Hockey Federation sign MoU

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2023) The Athletes Council at Dubai Police and the UAE Hockey Federation have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance joint sports cooperation in hockey.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Maryam Al Matroushi, Chairman of the Athletes Council, and Abdullah Sultan Al Dah, President of the Hockey Federation, in the presence of officials from both sides at the Dubai Police Officers Club.

The signing of the MoU demonstrates the mutual keenness of Dubai Police and the UAE Hockey Federation to strengthen cooperation in the sports field, particularly in hockey, which is considered one of the significant global sports.
The MoU stipulates cooperation and participation between both sides in activities related to promoting the sport of hockey in Hemaya schools and private schools, providing hockey jerseys and equipment, and preparing hockey playgrounds for daily training and tournaments.

Moreover, the Athletes Council will collaborate with the UAE Hockey Federation to share ideas and initiatives, aiming to develop and promote hockey at a national level.
Furthermore, under this agreement, the UAE Hockey Federation will coordinate and collaborate with the Athletes Council to qualify and train Hemaya school students, organise hockey tournaments and competitions, and provide support and training for physical education teachers at Hemaya Schools.
At the end of the meeting, Al Matrooshi praised the collaborative partnership with the UAE Hockey Federation, which aligns with Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with the public and private sectors, especially in the sports fields.
Meanwhile, Al Duh demonstrated his excitement at signing the MoU that will contribute to enhancing joint cooperation in hockey sports.

