Dubai Police Uncovers AED58 Million Worth Of Captagon Pills Hidden In Shipment Of Lemons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment of lemons

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2021) The Dubai Police has recently arrested four Arabs and thwarted their attempt to smuggle 1,160,500 Captagon pills, with an estimated street value of AED 58,025,000 (US$15.8 million), into the country.

Dubbed "66", the proactive operation was professionally carried out by the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, who closely monitored the suspects as they attempted to smuggle the narcotic pills on a refrigerated container containing boxes of lemons and plastic drug containers disguised as lemons.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, reiterated their keenness on combatting organised crime and protecting society against all harms, especially drugs. He further praised the exceptional efforts of Dubai Police anti-narcotics teams, who were able to identify the suspects and foil their bid to smuggle the toxins.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri further affirmed that the Dubai Police spares no effort to arrest drug dealers and promoters and thwart their attempts to harm our community. He noted that Dubai Police constantly develops its work mechanisms to stay ahead of criminals and their deceptive methods.

Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, explained that they take all security tips and information they receive seriously, especially when they are in the interest of the safety and security of beloved our homeland and community.

Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri explained they formed a task force and coordinated with Dubai Customs upon receiving a security tip on an international drug syndicate intending to smuggle a shipment of drugs arriving from an Arab country in a refrigerated container containing fruits and vegetables.

"Upon confirming the fact that the narcotic pills were hidden in fake lemons in a shipment of lemons inside an incoming refrigerated container, we made sure all suspects involved were apprehended and brought to justice by closely monitoring the first accused who received the shipment, drove it into the emirate and eventually led us to the remaining three suspects," he concluded.

Brigadier Eid Muhammad Hareb, Director of the General Department for Anti-narcotics, said that the refrigerator contained 3,840 boxes of lemons, 66 of which had fake lemons containing the Captagon pills.

