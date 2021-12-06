Dubai Police, University of Nicosia to qualify blockchain and digital currency experts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The Dubai Police General Command and the Institute For the Future (IFF) – University of Nicosia (UNIC) have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, to further strengthen their collaboration and coordination in areas of common interest.

The 3-year MoU signals an exciting partnership that will evolve the studies and practical application of blockchain and digital currency in the law enforcement field, offering all Esaad Cardholders the opportunity to pursue UNIC’s leading MSc in Blockchain and Digital Currency, either on campus or online.

The partnership also entails offering joint activities in areas of common interest, including educational events such as webinars and workshops, which will be developed by IFF specifically for the Dubai Police. The first such event, which was open to the general public visiting the Dubai World Expo 2020, as well as via livestream, took place on the same day as the signing. Dr. Charis Savvides, Advocate and Law Lecturer at the University of Nicosia, delivered an hour-long training on "Blockchain & Digital Currency and Law Enforcement" to Dubai Police employees, introducing them to the following key topics: Understanding the Technology & Crypto Transactions, Conducting Cryptocurrency Fraud Investigations, Blockchain as a Tool for Law Enforcers, Case Studies.

Major General Ahmad Mohammad Rafi, Assistant Commander for Administrative Affairs, and Dr. Charis Savvides, the Acting Director of IFF, signed the Memorandum of Cooperation.

On behalf of Dubai Police G.H.Q, Brigadier Dr. Saleh Abdulla Murad, Director General of General Department of Human Resources, underscored the strategic merits of the partnership: "Through our partnership with the University of Nicosia, we look forward to supporting our qualification projects, through which we aim to enhance and qualify human resources specialized in the field of Blockchain & Digital Currency; as part of our strategic plans, which include goals such as keeping up with changes and transformations in the digital world, combating emerging crimes, and proactive preparation for any evolution of criminal tactics.

"

Dr. Murad concluded by highlighting the ongoing training and education component intrinsic to the partnership: "We aim to improve cognitive communication through our cooperation by holding workshops and educational seminars to benefit those with field expertise gain academic knowledge and scientific advancement in the field of Blockchain & Digital Currency".

"We are delighted to support Dubai’s continued efforts to invest in Human Resources and Training and Education, especially in regard to their vision to assist Dubai Police in undertaking more structured initiatives towards educating & training their members in blockchain," noted Dr. Savvides. "This is just the beginning of a longstanding collaboration between IFF/UNIC and Dubai Police, during which we will jointly address the needs of this learning process. We appreciate the interest of Dubai Police in our MSc in Blockchain and Digital Currency and look forward to welcoming many more of its members to the programme", he continued.

Dr. Savvides concluded by underlining that IFF is committed to enhancing the collaboration by offering additional academic training programmes, in line with the continuous development of the blockchain space.