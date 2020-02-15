Dubai Police unveils first 5G-enabled police patrol

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) Dubai Police, in cooperation with Etisalat, has officially unveiled the first 5G-enabled smart patrol in the middle East and North Africa region.

The smart police patrol is equipped with Artificial Intelligence technologies and high-tech cameras connected directly to the Control and Command room via 5G network.

Brigadier Khaled Nasser Al-Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said the force actively seeks to provide its patrols with the latest smart technologies and solutions to secure the emirate.

"Implementing 5G-enabled services is one of many steps taken by Dubai Police to achieve this goal.

Our strategic cooperation with government departments and private institutions to serve the public is our top priority," Brig. Al-Razooqi added.

Abdulla Ibrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice President for Government Institutions Sales at Etisalat, said the company is proud of this cooperation to enhance the safety and security of the emirate.

"The 5G-enabled patrol aims at reducing the response time, fast transferring of data in the security sector, connecting patrol camera with the highest resolution to the Command and Control room as well as facial recognition technology," Al Ahmad added.