UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Unveils First 5G-enabled Police Patrol

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:00 PM

Dubai Police unveils first 5G-enabled police patrol

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) Dubai Police, in cooperation with Etisalat, has officially unveiled the first 5G-enabled smart patrol in the middle East and North Africa region.

The smart police patrol is equipped with Artificial Intelligence technologies and high-tech cameras connected directly to the Control and Command room via 5G network.

Brigadier Khaled Nasser Al-Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said the force actively seeks to provide its patrols with the latest smart technologies and solutions to secure the emirate.

"Implementing 5G-enabled services is one of many steps taken by Dubai Police to achieve this goal.

Our strategic cooperation with government departments and private institutions to serve the public is our top priority," Brig. Al-Razooqi added.

Abdulla Ibrahim Al Ahmed, Senior Vice President for Government Institutions Sales at Etisalat, said the company is proud of this cooperation to enhance the safety and security of the emirate.

"The 5G-enabled patrol aims at reducing the response time, fast transferring of data in the security sector, connecting patrol camera with the highest resolution to the Command and Control room as well as facial recognition technology," Al Ahmad added.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution Police Technology Dubai Company Middle East 5G National University Government Top

Recent Stories

Coronavirus in EU: France witnesses first death of ..

38 seconds ago

MoHAP discusses boosting health cooperation with C ..

27 minutes ago

PO wanted to police for 28 years arrested in Swabi ..

19 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan’s PM receives GCTP delegation

27 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz visits KTH inspected ..

21 minutes ago

Sports create tolerance in youth

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.