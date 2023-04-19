UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police Unveils Plan For Safe Eid Al-Fitr Festivities In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Police unveils plan for safe Eid Al-Fitr festivities in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 19th April, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Police has confirmed that all necessary preparations have been completed with their partners to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Head of the Events Security Committee, has stated that the Committee is fully prepared for the celebration by implementing an integrated security plan. This plan includes securing all mosques and large prayer grounds where Eid prayers are held, deploying patrols on all roads, and increasing security measures in vital areas, tourist spots, shopping centres, and open markets.

To reinforce the security measures, 66 traffic sergeants, 798 private security personnel, 165 lifeguards at Dubai beaches, 14 maritime security boats, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, ten rescue boats, 4,387 police officers, 29 bicycle patrols, 465 security patrols, 75 civil defence vehicles, 24 small cranes, and 17 land rescue patrols have been deployed.

Al Ghaithi also confirmed the readiness of the Command and Control Centre to receive emergency reports 24/7, ensuring the swift arrival of specialised police teams. He reminded the public to call 901 for non-emergency cases and 999 for emergencies or use the "Police Eye" service via Dubai Police smart app to report any observations or violations.

Al Ghaithi also urged the public to adhere to speed limits on roads, avoid high-speed driving, and pay attention to children in public places and beaches. He further warned families not to allow their children to play with fireworks during Eid, due to their dangers, such as causing burns, deformities, and even permanent disabilities. Fireworks can also lead to fires that threaten lives and property, causing material and environmental damages.

Related Topics

Police Dubai Vehicles Traffic Lead April Market Prayer All

Recent Stories

DAE increases bond repurchase programme by US$300 ..

DAE increases bond repurchase programme by US$300 million

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit exceeds AED1. ..

Dubai Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit exceeds AED1.5bn during Q1&#039;23

11 minutes ago
 NCM highlights UAE’s efforts to improve socioeco ..

NCM highlights UAE’s efforts to improve socioeconomic benefits of weather, cli ..

11 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal rejects perception that China's BRI is ..

Ahsan Iqbal rejects perception that China's BRI is debt trap

35 minutes ago
 Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Com ..

Easy Access to Exceptional Customer Support: A Comprehensive Guide to vivo's Com ..

2 hours ago
 Service delivery should govern competition for pub ..

Service delivery should govern competition for public office: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.