Dubai Police unveils plan for safe Eid Al-Fitr festivities in Dubai

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 19th April, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Police has confirmed that all necessary preparations have been completed with their partners to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration of Eid Al-Fitr.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs and Head of the Events Security Committee, has stated that the Committee is fully prepared for the celebration by implementing an integrated security plan. This plan includes securing all mosques and large prayer grounds where Eid prayers are held, deploying patrols on all roads, and increasing security measures in vital areas, tourist spots, shopping centres, and open markets.

To reinforce the security measures, 66 traffic sergeants, 798 private security personnel, 165 lifeguards at Dubai beaches, 14 maritime security boats, 123 ambulances, 738 paramedics, ten rescue boats, 4,387 police officers, 29 bicycle patrols, 465 security patrols, 75 civil defence vehicles, 24 small cranes, and 17 land rescue patrols have been deployed.

Al Ghaithi also confirmed the readiness of the Command and Control Centre to receive emergency reports 24/7, ensuring the swift arrival of specialised police teams. He reminded the public to call 901 for non-emergency cases and 999 for emergencies or use the "Police Eye" service via Dubai Police smart app to report any observations or violations.

Al Ghaithi also urged the public to adhere to speed limits on roads, avoid high-speed driving, and pay attention to children in public places and beaches. He further warned families not to allow their children to play with fireworks during Eid, due to their dangers, such as causing burns, deformities, and even permanent disabilities. Fireworks can also lead to fires that threaten lives and property, causing material and environmental damages.