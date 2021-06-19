Dubai Police urge cyclists to adhere safety guidelines, traffic laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) The Dubai Police, represented by the General Directorate of Traffic, has urged cyclists to abide by safety guidelines and traffic laws to ensure their own safety.

Colonel Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, pointed out that a number of cyclists have been exposed to serious accidents and injuries as a result of negligence and non-compliance with the rules of cycling in designated lanes and tracks.

Col. Suwaidan pointed out that the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police has launched several traffic crackdowns in Deira and Bur Dubai to seize bicycles that violate traffic rules. He indicated that the traffic campaigns resulted in recording 7,031 violations and confiscating 454 bicycles since the beginning of 2021.

"Seventy-seven of these bicycles were seized in Jumeirah, 32 on Sheikh Zayed Road, 26 in Al Barsha, 22 in Al Satwa, 20 on Umm Suqeim Road, 16 in Al Jaffiliya, 14 in Al Karama, eight in Discovery Gardens, eight on Al Khail Road, six bicycles on Al Wasl Road, and one bicycle on each December 2nd and Mohammed bin Zayed roads," Col.

Suwaidan explained.

He further confirmed that 55 bicycles were confiscated in Al Muraqqabat, 35 in Al Qusais, 46 in Al Rashidiya, and 87 in Naif neighbour.

The acting director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police called upon cyclists to fully commit to traffic safety rules and regulations including wearing a helmet, wearing a reflective jacket, adhering to traffic signs, installing front and rear lights and proper brakes.

Col. Suwaidan also urged the public to cooperate with the Dubai Traffic Police by reporting reckless cyclists and motorists via the "We All Police" service.