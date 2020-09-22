Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious when driving in unstable weather conditions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) DUBAI, 22nd September, 2020 (WAM) – Twenty-nine traffic accidents were reported across Dubai from Sunday midnight to Tuesday 09:00 due to the heavy fog that blanketed several areas of the emirate.

Colonel Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, urged motorists to keep a safe distance between cars and adjust their speed to the weather conditions.

He also urged motorists to use low-beam lights and indicate clearly when changing lanes.

"Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. It is also advisable to wait for the fog to clear so that visibility improves," he said He explained that accidents happen during bad weather conditions that cause low visibility and tend to be more severe while pointing out that Dubai Police did not record any serious accidents or injuries.

Colonel Turki bin Faris, Director of the Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police, said the centre receive 2034 emergency calls during the same period.