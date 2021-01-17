UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police Urges Motorists To Be Extra Cautious In Unstable Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:45 PM

Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious in unstable weather

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, has urged motorists to keep a safe distance between cars and adjust their speed to the weather conditions.

He also urged motorists to use low-beam lights and indicate clearly when changing lanes. "Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. It’s also advisable to wait for the fog to clear until visibility improves," Brig. Al Mazroui said, explaining that accidents happen during bad weather conditions that cause low visibility tend to be more severe, pointing out that Dubai Police did not record any serious accidents or injuries.

The Director of Dubai Traffic Police further noted that the traffic patrols will intensify their presence on the outer roads to alert drivers to reduce speeds and to prevent vehicles from parking dangerously on the shoulders of the road. He added that the patrols will also divert heavy vehicles traffic to its designated lay-bys during foggy weather to prevent traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Weather Police Dubai Vehicles Road Traffic Alert From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits COVID-19 vaccination c ..

5 minutes ago

Khalifa University researchers launch app to ident ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

2 hours ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

2 hours ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.