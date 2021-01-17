Dubai Police urges motorists to be extra cautious in unstable weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, has urged motorists to keep a safe distance between cars and adjust their speed to the weather conditions.

He also urged motorists to use low-beam lights and indicate clearly when changing lanes. "Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. It’s also advisable to wait for the fog to clear until visibility improves," Brig. Al Mazroui said, explaining that accidents happen during bad weather conditions that cause low visibility tend to be more severe, pointing out that Dubai Police did not record any serious accidents or injuries.

The Director of Dubai Traffic Police further noted that the traffic patrols will intensify their presence on the outer roads to alert drivers to reduce speeds and to prevent vehicles from parking dangerously on the shoulders of the road. He added that the patrols will also divert heavy vehicles traffic to its designated lay-bys during foggy weather to prevent traffic accidents.