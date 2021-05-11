Dubai Police urges public to abide by precautionary measures during Eid Al Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The Dubai Police General Command has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, Deputy Rulers, Crown Princes, all Emiratis and UAE residents on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, urged the public to abide by the precautionary measures against COVID-19 during the Eid holidays when visiting tourist places, beaches and commercial centres, as well as to practice social distancing and wear masks when in public.

Al Marri said that Dubai Police has stepped up their readiness to secure Eid Al Fitr and patrol internal and external roads of the Emirate, as well as markets, commercial areas and locations of intense congestion.

He also advised motorists to drive safely and to refrain from committing serious violations, such as speeding, overtaking and reckless driving that leads to serious accidents.

He called upon members of the public to stay informed about the latest safety tips and traffic updates published through the Dubai Police smart app and social media accounts.

Al Marri further urged parents to monitor their children and educate them not to accept Ediya from strangers. He also called upon the public to adhere to the safety and security regulations at homes to avoid accidents of fires, wishing them a safe and happy Eid.