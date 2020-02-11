UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Police, US National Tactical Officers Association To Strengthen Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:15 PM

Dubai Police, US National Tactical Officers Association to strengthen cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) On the sidelines of the ongoing UAE Swat Challenge 2020, the Dubai Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the National Tactical Officers Association, NTOA, USA, to strengthen cooperation between both parties in the areas of training and education.

The MoU is also aimed at exchanging information, knowledge and experiences, and to take advantage of the various activities and active participation in all relevant areas related to the tactical arena.

The MoU was signed by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi in his capacity as Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, and Kenneth Thorbergur Eells in his capacity as CEO of the NTOA.

The NTOA is a non-profit organisation dedicated to serving the law enforcement community.

It currently has more than 40,000 members from specialities that include patrol, TEMS, crisis negotiations, canine, corrections, sniper, protective operations, explosives, command, tactical dispatchers, behavioural sciences and more. These members take complete advantage of the NTOA’s annual training conference, interactive members-only website offerings and eagerly await the arrival of its renowned publication, "The Tactical Edge."

Related Topics

USA Police Education Swat UAE Dubai 2020 All From

Recent Stories

International Institute for Tolerance to honour wi ..

2 minutes ago

Man beat by wife in wedding ceremony for third mar ..

2 minutes ago

France provided Euros 0.5mln for PPIB capacity bui ..

4 minutes ago

Senior diplomats visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce ..

4 minutes ago

Ijaz, Chatta elected PTBF President, Secretary

4 minutes ago

Rawat Hospital project needs more funds to complet ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.