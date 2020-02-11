Dubai Police, US National Tactical Officers Association to strengthen cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) On the sidelines of the ongoing UAE Swat Challenge 2020, the Dubai Police signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the National Tactical Officers Association, NTOA, USA, to strengthen cooperation between both parties in the areas of training and education.

The MoU is also aimed at exchanging information, knowledge and experiences, and to take advantage of the various activities and active participation in all relevant areas related to the tactical arena.

The MoU was signed by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi in his capacity as Director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, and Kenneth Thorbergur Eells in his capacity as CEO of the NTOA.

The NTOA is a non-profit organisation dedicated to serving the law enforcement community.

It currently has more than 40,000 members from specialities that include patrol, TEMS, crisis negotiations, canine, corrections, sniper, protective operations, explosives, command, tactical dispatchers, behavioural sciences and more. These members take complete advantage of the NTOA’s annual training conference, interactive members-only website offerings and eagerly await the arrival of its renowned publication, "The Tactical Edge."