Dubai Police use drones to reinforce coronavirus precautionary measures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Police have started using drones to ensure full compliance with decisions and disseminate the critical message of avoiding public spaces and vacating shores as a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, Director of Ports Police Station in Dubai, stressed the Dubai Police's HQ keenness to utilize the latest modern technologies in implementing government decisions in the areas of jurisdiction. "This includes the recent temporary closure of public and private beaches which was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, to fight the spread of the virus," he added.

Colonel Al Madhani, indicated that the Ports Police Station had facilitated drone patrols in its daily work through the "Nawras" (Seagull) project, which is carried out in cooperation with the Drone Centre in the Dubai Police.

He stressed that the purpose of using drones is to enhance the security and safety as well as to follow-up on marine incidents, navigation issues and to secure public beaches and activities in their jurisdiction.

"Our drones are equipped with cameras that can photograph events in range, whether during the day or night. They can also carry loudspeakers to broadcast Dubai Police messages and announcements to the public," Al Madhani explained.

Al Madhani urged public members to adhere to the precautionary instructions for COVID-19, avoid crowded places and to stay home, wishing everyone safety and security.