UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police, WAM Sign Partnership Agreement For World Police Summit 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Dubai Police, WAM sign partnership agreement for World Police Summit 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) The Dubai Police and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) signed a joint media agreement to enhance their cooperation and coordination in covering the World Police Summit 2023, which will be held from 7th to 9th March, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli ,Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs in Dubai Police, and Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, signed the agreement, with the attendance of several officers and journalists.

On the occasion, Major General Al Obaidli expressed his happiness at the growing cooperation between the two sides. He noted the pioneering global stature of WAM in the media sector and pointed out its ability to convey media messages locally and globally, as well as its support for the approach of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen security both inside and outside the country.

He also lauded the deep-rooted relations between WAM and the Dubai Police in audiovisual media and security awareness.

Al Rayssi thanked the Dubai Police for its confidence in the agency’s capabilities, expertise and international relationships, stressing that the World Police Summit is an important international event.

According to the media agreement, the two sides will cooperate in covering the three-day summit, by capitalising on WAM’s media and logistical capacities in covering events in many languages and its expertise in news, photos, sessions, workshops and other activities.

Related Topics

World Police UAE Dubai Abdul Razzaq March Media Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

DMCC&#039;s Dubai Diamond Exchange enhances global ..

DMCC&#039;s Dubai Diamond Exchange enhances global diamond tenders through world ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt’s austerity drive will have far reaching im ..

Govt’s austerity drive will have far reaching impact: PM

17 minutes ago
 Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzad ..

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chairs 6th meeting of NCRC

16 minutes ago
 Saaz Samandar to bring classical music for Islooit ..

Saaz Samandar to bring classical music for Islooites tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan border closure makes long queue of more ..

Pak-Afghan border closure makes long queue of more than 7000 stranded trucks-PAJ ..

16 minutes ago
 NCRC 6th Commission meeting held

NCRC 6th Commission meeting held

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.