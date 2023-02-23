Dubai Police, WAM sign partnership agreement for World Police Summit 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) The Dubai Police and the Emirates News Agency (WAM) signed a joint media agreement to enhance their cooperation and coordination in covering the World Police Summit 2023, which will be held from 7th to 9th March, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli ,Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs in Dubai Police, and Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, signed the agreement, with the attendance of several officers and journalists.

On the occasion, Major General Al Obaidli expressed his happiness at the growing cooperation between the two sides. He noted the pioneering global stature of WAM in the media sector and pointed out its ability to convey media messages locally and globally, as well as its support for the approach of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen security both inside and outside the country.

He also lauded the deep-rooted relations between WAM and the Dubai Police in audiovisual media and security awareness.

Al Rayssi thanked the Dubai Police for its confidence in the agency’s capabilities, expertise and international relationships, stressing that the World Police Summit is an important international event.

According to the media agreement, the two sides will cooperate in covering the three-day summit, by capitalising on WAM’s media and logistical capacities in covering events in many languages and its expertise in news, photos, sessions, workshops and other activities.