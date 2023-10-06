Open Menu

Dubai Police Warns Against Mobile Phones Use While Driving After Recording Six Related Deaths In 8 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six related deaths in 8 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, has warned motorists about using mobile phones while driving.

He stressed that such distractions pose significant risks to innocent lives, be it other road users or the drivers themselves.

"Using a phone while behind the wheel not only diverts a driver's attention but also significantly increases the likelihood of accidents. A momentary lapse in concentration while checking social media or texting can have devastating consequences," he said.

Furthermore, Al Mazroui highlighted that distractions from mobile phone use while driving have led to 99 accidents in the past eight months, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of six individuals and injuring 58 others. Among these injuries, five were classified as severe, 32 as moderate, and 21 as minor.

"During this same period, we recorded 35,527 violations related to this issue. Offenders face a fine of 800 AED and four traffic penalty points," he revealed.

Dubai Police have launched several awareness campaigns showcasing the repercussions of mobile phone distractions. These campaigns include footage of incidents where individuals were occupied with their phones while driving, leading to severe accidents, incapacitations, or even deaths. "Unfortunately, some only learn when tragedy strikes, "Al Mazroui added.

The Dubai Police General Department of Traffic has identified several leading causes of fatal accidents in recent years, including not giving priority to other road users, sudden swerving, failure to maintain a safe distance, and speeding. Distraction due to mobile phone use is a common factor in most of these incidents.

Al Mazroui called on all road users to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and avoid anything distracting while driving, such as making calls, texting, or browsing social media. "Drivers must act responsibly on the roads and avoid any recklessness that jeopardises their lives and those of others," he emphasised.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Social Media Dubai Driver Fine Road Traffic Same UAE Dirham All From

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

42 seconds ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

16 minutes ago
 Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

22 minutes ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

1 hour ago
World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

2 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

4 hours ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East