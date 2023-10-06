Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six related deaths in 8 months

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2023) Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, has warned motorists about using mobile phones while driving.

He stressed that such distractions pose significant risks to innocent lives, be it other road users or the drivers themselves.

"Using a phone while behind the wheel not only diverts a driver's attention but also significantly increases the likelihood of accidents. A momentary lapse in concentration while checking social media or texting can have devastating consequences," he said.

Furthermore, Al Mazroui highlighted that distractions from mobile phone use while driving have led to 99 accidents in the past eight months, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of six individuals and injuring 58 others. Among these injuries, five were classified as severe, 32 as moderate, and 21 as minor.

"During this same period, we recorded 35,527 violations related to this issue. Offenders face a fine of 800 AED and four traffic penalty points," he revealed.

Dubai Police have launched several awareness campaigns showcasing the repercussions of mobile phone distractions. These campaigns include footage of incidents where individuals were occupied with their phones while driving, leading to severe accidents, incapacitations, or even deaths. "Unfortunately, some only learn when tragedy strikes, "Al Mazroui added.

The Dubai Police General Department of Traffic has identified several leading causes of fatal accidents in recent years, including not giving priority to other road users, sudden swerving, failure to maintain a safe distance, and speeding. Distraction due to mobile phone use is a common factor in most of these incidents.

Al Mazroui called on all road users to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and avoid anything distracting while driving, such as making calls, texting, or browsing social media. "Drivers must act responsibly on the roads and avoid any recklessness that jeopardises their lives and those of others," he emphasised.