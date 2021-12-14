DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) The Dubai Police General Command has received Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, welcomed Japarov and the accompanying delegation in the presence of Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police; Major General Ahmed Muhammad Rafi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs; Brigadier Mohammed Aqeel Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation; Brigadier Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, and several Dubai Police senior officers and officials.

The delegation was received within the framework of enhancing cooperation and coordination between Dubai Police and Kyrgyz Police, and the exchange of experiences and information that mutually benefit both bodies.

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri stressed that this visit comes as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to share Dubai Police's best practices with its international counterparts.

The Kyrgyz delegation was briefed on the various services provided by the Smart Police Station (SPS), which has been registered in the Guinness Book of Records as the first smart police station of its kind in the world that operates without human intervention.

Located at several locations across Dubai, the SPS is open 24/7 and offer 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, as well as a further 33 community-based services, which range from obtaining a good-conduct certificate to social support for victims of family violence.

Al-Marri accompanied the Kyrgyz delegation to the Command and Control Centre where they were briefed about the latest services and initiatives that enhance security and safety in the emirate, as well as the centre’s equipment and latest additions such as the 3D map that covers Dubai, and the patrols dispatching system that ensures swift and efficient response to reports and emergency calls.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan was also toured in the Dubai Police's non-emergency call center 901, a one-stop-shop service through which customers can submit their reports, suggestions, and inquiries. It is an integrated channel managed by one specialised department to enhance the efficiency of all previous services provided by Dubai Police such as Police Eye, Public Feedback, Interactive Chat, Email, and Leaders at Your Service. It also includes some of the latest smart technologies and artificial intelligence services and provides 33 over-the-phone services to community members and the force’s employees.