Dubai Police win EQFM Challenge for Diversity, Inclusion, Gender Equality

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The Dubai Police won the EQFM Challenge for Diversity, Inclusion and Gender Equality for the initiatives launched by the Dubai Police Women Council that contributed to empowering and strengthening the role of Emirati women, and their inclusion into police work, in terms of police work and community happiness.

In a congratulatory statement, the Dubai Police extended their congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women Establishment and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on this remarkable achievement by the force.

The award is part of the EQFM Challenges 2021 that evaluates organisations’ best projects or initiatives in one or more categories, including Circular Economy, Diversity, Inclusion and Gender Equality, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, lauded the Dubai Police Women Council on their achievement and praised their efforts in empowering and enhancing the role of women in various police fields, specialisations and positions.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri reaffirmed the Dubai Police’s keenness to achieve diversity, inclusion and gender equality across the various police disciplines, as part of the force’s efforts to fulfil government directives and support the Emirates Gender Balance Index.

Al Obaidly also praised the efforts made by all employees to prepare the award’s nomination file, stressing at the same time the keenness of the Dubai Police to apply international best practices in its work, especially in the field of empowering women and gender equality.

"Dubai Police set three strategic objectives to define directions for the Women’s Council to ensure diversity, inclusiveness and gender equality. These include increasing the level of women’s participation, introducing the legislative and institutional framework to support women, and developing a spirit of participation, leadership and responsibility," Al Saadi said.