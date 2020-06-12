UrduPoint.com
Dubai Police Wins International Safety Award 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Police wins International Safety Award 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology at Dubai Police has recently been rewarded by the British Safety Council’s International Safety Awards for demonstrating a true commitment to achieving high standards of health and safety during the 2019 Calendar year.

Major General Dr. Ahmad Eid Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology at Dubai Police, said, "We are honoured to win this award, as it is a testament of the Dubai Police’s continued efforts to provide a safe, secure and healthy environment for our employees. The Dubai Police General HQ is committed to protecting people, property and environment. We have a solid health and safety track record thanks to the hard work and dedication by our teams. Our health and safety officers continue to ensure that we have the highest safety and health standards in the workplace. I extend my thanks to The General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology who has made this award possible.

It is dedicated to them for achieving such an excellent health and safety track record."

Major Dr. Mohammad A. Alqassim, Head of Forensic Engineering Section at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology at Dubai Police, said their teams have been working diligently to implement all the required standards accurately and transparently to meet the international requirements.

He also pointed out that they have met all safety provisions and procedures required by the award, including providing necessary training, investing accidents per the global ISO procedures, and establishing effective communication with individuals, in addition to ensuring precise monitoring of mental health and quality of life, adhering to preventive measures internally and on the field, and introducing clear, specific and written evacuation plans.

