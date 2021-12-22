UrduPoint.com

Dubai Police's Land Rescue Teams Carry Out 7,388 Missions In 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) The Dubai Police Land Rescue Section carried out 7,388 rescue missions last year, including 76 fire accidents, 12 falls, 26 trapping accidents, and opening the doors of 179 cars, 330 houses and flats, and 49 elevators.

The Section also secured 215 events, towed 2,003 vehicles off roads and 2,331 vehicles and bikes to the impoundment lot, and salvaged 72 cars stuck in the sand.

Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Ibrahim, Director of the Search and Rescue Department at the General Department of Search and Rescue at Dubai Police, said the Section remains on standby for emergencies in various regions and streets and works in shifts to ensure a rapid response that saves lives. He pointed out that rescuers attend training courses throughout the year to learn and keep abreast with the best international practices and modern equipment in the field of land rescue.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bishoh, Head of the Land Rescue Section, said they responded to 124 land accidents that caused 49 minor injuries, 52 moderate, and 49 severe. He noted that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) topped the list of streets with the highest number of road accidents with 34 accidents, followed by Emirates Road (E611) with 14 accidents, and Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) with 13.

He further explained that the afternoon period (between 12:00 and 18:00) was the peak of accidents, with 43 road accidents.

Lt. Col. Bishoh urged community members not to crowd around accidents sites and never intrude or interfere with the work of rescuers as every minute counts when saving lives. He noted that members of the public can contact Dubai Police in emergencies by calling 999 or sending distress requests (SOS) via Dubai Police’s smart app.

