Dubai Preferred Destination For Entrepreneurs Seeking Growth-oriented Environment: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid

Tue 05th November 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has attributed the coveted status boasted by Dubai as a global hub for entrepreneurship, innovation and smart solutions to the visionary vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The Dubai Crown Prince made the statements while commenting on LinkedIn's global launch of 'Open for Business', a new feature that allows freelancers and small business leaders to add their services to their LinkedIn profiles, making them discoverable from a LinkedIn search.

"Dubai's economic policy is based on establishing a business-friendly environment conducive to investment and enabling start-ups to seize the opportunities up for grabs in the emirate in consolidation of our vision to establish a knolwedge-driven economy and innovation-based sustainable development drive," he added.

LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, announced the global launch of Open for Business, which allows freelancers and small business owners to promote their services to the 660 million worldwide members of the platform. The feature complements existing tools and underpins LinkedIn’s vision of creating economic opportunities for every member of the global workforce, be it through business development, acquiring new clients, recruiting exceptional talent or expanding their network.

